Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $3.11 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,164,000 after buying an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Beyond Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,722,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $162.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.54. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $207.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

