Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 117.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $120.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.69.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.