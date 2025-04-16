Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys 6,290 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.34. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

