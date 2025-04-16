Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $900.00 to $720.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.23.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $550.03. 59,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,270. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $642.64 and a 200 day moving average of $659.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6,106.17, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Analysts expect that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,312.16. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,048,310. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,382 shares of company stock valued at $13,415,657 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,262,000 after purchasing an additional 74,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 726,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,068,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,987,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

