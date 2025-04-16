Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Up 7% – Here’s What Happened

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.42 and last traded at $58.59. 2,023,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 4,016,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,496.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

