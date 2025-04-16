Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.50.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $124.66 and a fifty-two week high of $249.91.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

