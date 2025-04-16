TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley Sells 5,472 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.30, for a total value of $7,366,953.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,010,072.40. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total transaction of $7,200,768.96.

On Wednesday, January 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $1,360.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,337.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,323.23. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,469.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.