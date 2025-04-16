Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Transcontinental Realty Investors stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.76 million, a P/E ratio of 75.95 and a beta of 0.24. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $33.39.
Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter.
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
