Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Trans-Lux Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TNLX remained flat at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. Trans-Lux has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.59.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corporation engages in the design and manufacture of digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products.

