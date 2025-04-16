Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Napco Security Technologies worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 45,122 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 316,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 28,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NSSC shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NSSC opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $787.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

