Top Retail Stocks To Watch Today – April 13th

Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Alibaba Group, UnitedHealth Group, and Berkshire Hathaway are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares issued by companies that primarily engage in the sale of goods and services directly to consumers, whether in physical retail locations or through online platforms. These stocks are often sensitive to changes in consumer spending patterns and overall economic conditions, making them a key indicator of market sentiment in the consumer retail sector. Investors typically monitor retail stocks to gauge the health of the broader economy and to capitalize on trends in consumer behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.96. 128,603,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,877,966. The stock has a market cap of $810.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded up $7.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.15. 87,256,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,952,380. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.14. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.08 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.87. The stock had a trading volume of 50,532,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,592,001. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $7.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $388.45. 23,826,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,240,524. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.89 and its 200-day moving average is $414.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.89. The stock had a trading volume of 40,432,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,525,656. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $256.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day moving average of $104.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $599.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,117,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,444. The company has a 50 day moving average of $512.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.03. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $523.95. 6,222,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,050. The company’s 50 day moving average is $503.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $539.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Featured Stories