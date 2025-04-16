Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Research – April 15th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Bank of New York Mellon, and TMC the metals are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares in companies that focus on producing or developing energy from sustainable sources like solar, wind, and geothermal. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the growing green energy sector while supporting efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. 13,722,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,180,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.36. 1,427,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,006. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TMC the metals (TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Shares of TMC the metals stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 35,736,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,859. TMC the metals has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

