Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Today – April 16th

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Booz Allen Hamilton, Rigetti Computing, Quantum Computing, AmpliTech Group, and Rigetti Computing are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in developing or utilizing quantum computing technology. These companies invest in advanced quantum hardware, software, and related research to harness the unique capabilities of quantum mechanics for solving complex computational problems, potentially shaping future industries and markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.86. 4,505,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,712,767. IonQ has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. 12,281,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,381,730. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

BAH traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.56. The stock had a trading volume of 582,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,068. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.70. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $101.05 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. 7,049,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,590,477. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. 2,449,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,474,731. The stock has a market cap of $896.21 million, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. Quantum Computing has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. 2,507,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,315. AmpliTech Group has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

