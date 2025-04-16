Top Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Today – April 15th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Rocket Lab USA are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks refer to shares of companies with market capitalizations typically ranging from around $2 billion to $10 billion, though these figures can vary by market and index. They offer a balance between the aggressive growth potential of small cap stocks and the stability of large cap stocks, making them an attractive option for investors seeking a middle ground in risk and return. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 73,157,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,315,542. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. 125,754,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,166,011. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of RKLB stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.62. 25,061,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,209,432. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64.

