Top Green Energy Stocks Worth Watching – April 15th

Darling Ingredients, Richardson Electronics, Mercer International, Nuvve, NWTN, NWTN, and Nuvve are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in companies focused on producing renewable energy from sustainable sources such as wind, solar, and hydropower. These investments not only support technological advances in clean energy production but also align with environmental goals like reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.36. 474,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,654. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

RELL traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.02. 72,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,266. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 million, a PE ratio of 267.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

MERC stock remained flat at $5.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,803. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.79. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $342.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Nuvve stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. 19,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,507. Nuvve has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWTN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. 20,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,874. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. NWTN has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

NWTN (NWTNW)

Shares of NWTNW stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,211. NWTN has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Nuvve (NVVEW)

Shares of NVVEW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,516. Nuvve has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

