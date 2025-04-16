Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,100 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the March 15th total of 258,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,315.5 days.
Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance
TTUUF stock remained flat at $6.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. Tokyu Fudosan has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $6.99.
About Tokyu Fudosan
