Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,100 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the March 15th total of 258,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,315.5 days.

Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance

TTUUF stock remained flat at $6.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. Tokyu Fudosan has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

About Tokyu Fudosan

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

