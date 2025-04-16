Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV) Short Interest Down 52.0% in March

Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,600 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the March 15th total of 720,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 695,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Thunder Power Stock Performance

AIEV opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Thunder Power has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Power

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thunder Power stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Thunder Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

About Thunder Power

Thunder Power Holdings Limited manufactures passenger electric vehicles. Thunder Power Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Thunder Power Hong Kong Limited operates as a subsidiary of Electric Power Technology Limited.

