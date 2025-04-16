THG (LON:THG) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.98 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 29.48 ($0.39). 2,325,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 9,404,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.44 ($0.39).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on THG from GBX 49 ($0.65) to GBX 45 ($0.60) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.
THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.
We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.
THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity.
