The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,415,427,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after buying an additional 4,680,930 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after buying an additional 3,636,742 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,707,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Prescient Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

