The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Issues Earnings Results

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The PNC Financial Services Group updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
PNC stock opened at $154.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.78. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.55%.
In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.17, for a total value of $243,643.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,759,534.93. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,424. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
