The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,000,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,977,000 after purchasing an additional 240,260 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $216.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

PNC stock opened at $154.99 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $245,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,964,058. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,424 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

