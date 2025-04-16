The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lowered by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Home Depot by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Home Depot by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $353.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.38.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

