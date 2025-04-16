The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Cut to $650.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GS. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GS opened at $507.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $570.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.51. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $395.18 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,648. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

