The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Finer Wealth Management Inc.

Finer Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.38.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total transaction of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,042.41. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $507.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $570.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $395.18 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19. The firm has a market cap of $158.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

