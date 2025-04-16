Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Lifeway Foods worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 451.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $235,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 955,823 shares in the company, valued at $22,471,398.73. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,251,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,075,643.66. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,034 shares of company stock worth $1,184,167. Insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LWAY opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $364.42 million, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19). Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

