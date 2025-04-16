Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 0.06%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of -807,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1315 dividend. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,800,000.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ERIC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

