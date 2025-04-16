Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect Tele2 AB (publ) to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 13.05%. On average, analysts expect Tele2 AB (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

