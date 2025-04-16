TD Securities Cuts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$27.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Ventum Financial decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.50.

Shares of NOA stock traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.07. 54,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,181. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$18.83 and a 52-week high of C$31.67. The stock has a market cap of C$563.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.49.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$93,236.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $408,772. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

