Targa Resources Q1 EPS Increased by Capital One Financial

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.64.

TRGP stock opened at $167.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $110.09 and a 1 year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,731,100.98. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total transaction of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,206,024.70. This trade represents a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.69%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

