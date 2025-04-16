Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 110 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $104.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day moving average is $139.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

