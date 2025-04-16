Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,364,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. UBS Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,019.00 to $917.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $964.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $557.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $653.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $748.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.99 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

