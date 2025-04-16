Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Synopsys stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $425.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,792. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $624.80. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $453.23 and its 200-day moving average is $496.88.

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Synopsys from $690.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

