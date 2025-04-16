Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR) Shares Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Synergy CHC Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNYR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 84,610 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 23,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Synergy CHC Stock Up 13.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 million and a PE ratio of -9,652.51.

Synergy CHC Company Profile

Synergy CHC Corp. provides consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers brain health nutritional supplements under the FOCUSfactor brand name; lifestyle products and accessories, including tea, shakes, lollipops, supplements, apparel, and exercise accessories under the Flat Tummy brand name; anti-aging skincare products, such as serums and creams for exfoliating, skin repair, and rehydration, as well as hand soaps and hand sanitizers under the Hand MD brand name.

