Susquehanna Cuts Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $75.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $64.98. 22,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $1,189,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,835,980.40. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $3,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,346,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,606,063.04. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,490. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

