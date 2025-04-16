Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $343.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $415.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.88.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

