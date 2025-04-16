Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,106,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.0 %

BLDR stock opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $203.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.84.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

