Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Cadence Bank by 716.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 504.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 2.2 %

CADE opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.87. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.09.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

