Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,333 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Range Resources by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRC. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

RRC stock opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

