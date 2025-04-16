Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $104.88 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading

