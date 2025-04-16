Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in GATX by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in GATX by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $147.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.00. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $122.00 and a 12-month high of $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

GATX Company Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.