Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Price Up 7% – Here’s Why

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 42.80 ($0.57). 938,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 804,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.53).

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Strix Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Founded in 1982, Isle of Man based Strix, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.

Strix’s core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domestic appliances, primarily kettles.

