Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 69,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,626,000. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Master S Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average of $113.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

