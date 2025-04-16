Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 1.3% of Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 105,951 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,215,000 after buying an additional 220,771 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,937,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $124.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.