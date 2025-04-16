StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of THM stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $134.92 million, a PE ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum acquired 1,152,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $553,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,765,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,522.56. The trade was a 4.17 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

