StockNews.com Downgrades LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Buy

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $481.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.70. LSI Industries has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 894.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 1,559.9% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 777.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

