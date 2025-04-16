StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $8.33 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 874,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 88,140 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 500,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 185,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 74,207 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

