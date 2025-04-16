Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 14,399 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,399 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $7,333,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $3,208,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 539,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 277,164 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 260,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $2,046,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.4439 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 39.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

