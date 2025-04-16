Stenger Family Office LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,414 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 746.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.32.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.80. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $130.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

