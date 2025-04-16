Stenger Family Office LLC Invests $1.84 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,484,197,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $244,169,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,405 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,064,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,164,000 after buying an additional 2,499,011 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $67.59 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $139.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

