Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $1.50 to $0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SPRB Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 288,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.70% of Spruce Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

SPRB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 3,736,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,565. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.39.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 555.23% and a negative return on equity of 62.10%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

